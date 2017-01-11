Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222213
- Date Died
- July 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Darlene Stanek Davis
5159 Wiltshire RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Decedent
Georgette Stanek-Kasarcic
10243 Crystal Springs DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 222213—Estate of Georgette Stanek-Kasarcic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
