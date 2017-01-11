Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222213
Date Died
July 25, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Darlene Stanek Davis
5159 Wiltshire Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Decedent

Georgette Stanek-Kasarcic
10243 Crystal Springs Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, July 25, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222213—Estate of Georgette Stanek-Kasarcic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
