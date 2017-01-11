Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222214
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lisa M. Lorenzi
20322 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
James K. Burgan
20322 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Text2017 EST 222214—Estate of James K. Burgan Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. W. Siegel, atty.
