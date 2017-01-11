Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222214
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lisa M. Lorenzi
20322 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

James K. Burgan
20322 Scottsdale Blvd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222214—Estate of James K. Burgan Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. W. Siegel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 