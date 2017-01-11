Date Filed Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222214 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 31, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222214—Estate of James K. Burgan Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. W. Siegel, atty.