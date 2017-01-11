Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222216
Date Died
May 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph D. Buckley
1072 Pennfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Fidler
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

John S. Piety
2021 Staunton Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222216—Estate of John S. Piety. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Fidler, atty.
