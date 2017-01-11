Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222216
- Date Died
- May 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph D. Buckley
1072 Pennfield Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
John S. Piety
2021 Staunton Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Fiduciary
Joseph D. Buckley
1072 Pennfield Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222216—Estate of John S. Piety. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Fidler, atty.
