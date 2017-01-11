Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222218
Date Died
February 10, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Glenn E. Goehring
13553 Newton Rd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, February 10, 2011

Applicant

Jean L. Goehring
13553 Newton Rd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy David Carnahan
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
25 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1048

Text

2017 EST 222218—Estate of Glenn E. Goehring. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. D. Carnahan, atty.
