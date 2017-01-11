Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222218
- Date Died
- February 10, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Glenn E. Goehring
13553 Newton Rd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, February 10, 2011
Applicant
Jean L. Goehring
13553 Newton Rd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper LLC
25 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1048
Text2017 EST 222218—Estate of Glenn E. Goehring. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. D. Carnahan, atty.
About your information and the public record.