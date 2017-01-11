Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222220
- Date Died
- December 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Linnea T. Hille
29428 West Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
Suite 2020
Cleveland OH 44115-1441
Decedent
Berthina W. Digney
10301 Lake Avenue, Apt. 827Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Saturday, December 24, 2016
Fiduciary
Linnea T. Hille
29428 West Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
Suite 2020
Cleveland OH 44115-1441
Text2017 EST 222220—Estate of Berthina W. Digney. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. S. Klug, atty.
