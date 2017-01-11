Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222220
Date Died
December 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Linnea T. Hille
29428 West Oakland Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Steven Klug
Ziegler Metzger LLP
Suite 2020
Cleveland OH 44115-1441

Decedent

Berthina W. Digney
10301 Lake Avenue, Apt. 827
Cleveland OH 44102

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222220—Estate of Berthina W. Digney. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. S. Klug, atty.
