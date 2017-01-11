Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222221
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Nancy A. Noall
1301 E. 9th Suite 1900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Decedent
Stanley C. Just
34377 Beach Park Ave.Willoughby OH 44094
Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016
Text2017 EST 222221—Estate of Stanley C. Just. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. G. Carlin, atty.
About your information and the public record.