Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222221
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Nancy A. Noall
1301 E. 9th Suite 1900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Angela Genovese Carlin
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Decedent

Stanley C. Just
34377 Beach Park Ave.
Willoughby OH 44094

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222221—Estate of Stanley C. Just. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. G. Carlin, atty.
