Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222222
- Date Died
- November 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Susan Dinardo
18280 River Valley Blvd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Joseph Dinardo
18280 River Valley Blvd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222222—Estate of Susan Dinardo. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
