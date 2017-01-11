Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222222
Date Died
November 30, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Susan Dinardo
18280 River Valley Blvd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Applicant

Joseph Dinardo
18280 River Valley Blvd.
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Jansky
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222222—Estate of Susan Dinardo. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. J. Jansky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 