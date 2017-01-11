Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222223
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas Lindstrom
525 Evergreen DriveSpringboro OH 45066
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Ruth M. Telfer
526 Glen Park DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016
Text2017 EST 222223—Estate of Ruth M. Telfer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. E. Gibbs, III, atty.
