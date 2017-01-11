Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222223
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas Lindstrom
525 Evergreen Drive
Springboro OH 45066
Applicant's Attorney
Arthur Edward Gibbs III
Hahn, Loeser & Parks, LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Ruth M. Telfer
526 Glen Park Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222223—Estate of Ruth M. Telfer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. E. Gibbs, III, atty.
