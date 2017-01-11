Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222225
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Kevin Kovach
2217 West Ave.
Ashtabula OH 44004

Defendant

Karen Kovach
1816 North Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Plaintiff

Karen Kovach
1816 North Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Donohoe McPhillips
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704

Text

2017 ADV 222225—Karen Kovach vs Kevin Kovach, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
