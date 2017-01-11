Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222225
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Kevin Kovach
2217 West Ave.Ashtabula OH 44004
Defendant
Karen Kovach
1816 North Ave.Parma OH 44134
Plaintiff
Karen Kovach
1816 North Ave.Parma OH 44134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704
Text2017 ADV 222225—Karen Kovach vs Kevin Kovach, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
About your information and the public record.