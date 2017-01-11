Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222228
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Audrey Billingsley
4275 East 172nd PlaceCleveland OH 44128
Ward
Johnnie Mae Billingsley
4272 East 172nd PlaceCleveland OH 44128
Next of Kin
Jacqueline Billingsley Jordan
12701 Shaker Blvd #312Cleveland OH 44128
Next of Kin
Octavia Billingsley
4275 East 172nd St.Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 222228—Re: Johnnie Mae Billingsley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
About your information and the public record.