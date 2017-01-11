Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222228
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Audrey Billingsley
4275 East 172nd Place
Cleveland OH 44128

Ward

Johnnie Mae Billingsley
4272 East 172nd Place
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Jacqueline Billingsley Jordan
12701 Shaker Blvd #312
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Octavia Billingsley
4275 East 172nd St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 222228—Re: Johnnie Mae Billingsley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
