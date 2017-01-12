Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222229
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Father

Brian Brown
3225 Vine St.
West Des Moines IA 50265

Applicant

James Bradley Williams
2395 Clague Road
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Hadley Kay Brown
1965 Gladstone Street
Ottumwa IA 52501

Board of Education

Westlake Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222229—Re: Hadley Kay Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 