Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222238
Date Died
August 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 3, 2017 8:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Martha Brown
10014 Dunlap Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Vincenzo Ruffa
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257

Decedent

Darryl Alonzo Brown
10014 Dunlap Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222238—Estate of Darryl Alonzo Brown. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. V. Ruffa, atty.
