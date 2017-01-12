Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222238
- Date Died
- August 30, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 3, 2017 8:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Martha Brown
10014 Dunlap Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Ruffa Grandinetti
1000 W Wallings Rd
Broadview Heights OH 44147-1257
Decedent
Darryl Alonzo Brown
10014 Dunlap Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 222238—Estate of Darryl Alonzo Brown. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. V. Ruffa, atty.
About your information and the public record.