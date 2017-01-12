Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222238 Date Died August 30, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 3, 2017 8:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222238—Estate of Darryl Alonzo Brown. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. V. Ruffa, atty.