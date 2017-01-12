Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222241 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 9, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 222241—Re: Mackenzie Holcomb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.