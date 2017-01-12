Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222241
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Mackenzie Holcomb
4867 S. Sedgwick RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Board of Education
Lyndhurst Board Of Education
Next of Kin
Harlan Holcomb
1512 9th St.Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Next of Kin
Frances Holcomb
1512 9th St.Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Applicant
Sally L. Sura
4867 S. Sedgwick RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 222241—Re: Mackenzie Holcomb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
