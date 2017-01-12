Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222241
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Mackenzie Holcomb
4867 S. Sedgwick Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Board of Education

Lyndhurst Board Of Education

Next of Kin

Harlan Holcomb
1512 9th St.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Next of Kin

Frances Holcomb
1512 9th St.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Applicant

Sally L. Sura
4867 S. Sedgwick Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 222241—Re: Mackenzie Holcomb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 