Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222242 Date Died November 9, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 23, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222242—Estate of Gayle D. Crawford. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.