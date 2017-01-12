Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222242
- Date Died
- November 9, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Carol Crawford
3366 Sutton Road, UpShaker Heights OH 44120
Decedent
Gayle D. Crawford
3336 Sutton Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 222242—Estate of Gayle D. Crawford. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
