Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222242
Date Died
November 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Carol Crawford
3366 Sutton Road, Up
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Decedent

Gayle D. Crawford
3336 Sutton Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222242—Estate of Gayle D. Crawford. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 