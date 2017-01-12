Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222243
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Harriet M. Siewiorek-Synk
7448 South Crickett Lane
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Dolores T. Buckley
6117 West 54th St.
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222243—Estate of Dolores T. Buckley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
