Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222243
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Harriet M. Siewiorek-Synk
7448 South Crickett LaneIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Dolores T. Buckley
6117 West 54th St.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Fiduciary
Harriet M. Siewiorek-Synk
7448 South Crickett LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 222243—Estate of Dolores T. Buckley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
