Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222243 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 1, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222243—Estate of Dolores T. Buckley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.