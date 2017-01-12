Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222245
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- December 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marvin A. Gentry
13515 Blenheim RoadCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Applicant
James P. Cullen
55 Public Square, Suite 1550Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222245—Estate of Marvin A. Gentry. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. P. Cullen, atty.
