Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222245
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
December 13, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marvin A. Gentry
13515 Blenheim Road
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Applicant

James P. Cullen
55 Public Square, Suite 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Cullen
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222245—Estate of Marvin A. Gentry. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. P. Cullen, atty.
