Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222246
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden CourtMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057
Decedent
Daniel M. Fulgenzi
550 Gould AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, November 18, 2016
Fiduciary
Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden CourtMentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057
Text2017 EST 222246—Estate of Daniel M. Fulgenzi. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
