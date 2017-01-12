Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222246
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden Court
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
George Andrew Vince Jr.
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057

Decedent

Daniel M. Fulgenzi
550 Gould Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Debra A. Quate
6059 Walden Court
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
George Andrew Vince Jr.
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057

Text

2017 EST 222246—Estate of Daniel M. Fulgenzi. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
