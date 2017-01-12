Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222246 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222246—Estate of Daniel M. Fulgenzi. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.