Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222248
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lewis H. Fellinger
40 Firecrest Ln
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Jean Marie Hillman
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Helmut K. Amthor
26376 John Rd Apt. 315
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Fiduciary

Lewis H. Fellinger
40 Firecrest Ln
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jean Marie Hillman
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222248—Estate of Helmut K. Amthor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
