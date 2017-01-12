Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222248
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lewis H. Fellinger
40 Firecrest LnMoreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Helmut K. Amthor
26376 John Rd Apt. 315Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary
Lewis H. Fellinger
40 Firecrest LnMoreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222248—Estate of Helmut K. Amthor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hillman, atty.
