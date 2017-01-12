Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222249
- Date Died
- January 30, 2012
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Matthew M. Kosyk
6799 Broadview RoadSeven Hills OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Ronald S. Kosyk
7282 Maplewood RoadParma OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2012
Text2017 EST 222249—Estate of Ronald S. Kosyk. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
