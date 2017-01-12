Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222249
Date Died
January 30, 2012
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Matthew M. Kosyk
6799 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Ronald S. Kosyk
7282 Maplewood Road
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2012

Text

2017 EST 222249—Estate of Ronald S. Kosyk. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
