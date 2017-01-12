Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222250 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 14, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222250—Re: Natalie R. Eichar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.