Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222250
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
William Stasuk
1491 Akins RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Ward
Natalie R. Eichar
3271 Warrensville Center Road, Apt. 5aShaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 222250—Re: Natalie R. Eichar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
