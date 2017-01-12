Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222250
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

William Stasuk
1491 Akins Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Ward

Natalie R. Eichar
3271 Warrensville Center Road, Apt. 5a
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 222250—Re: Natalie R. Eichar. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
