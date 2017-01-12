Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222251
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

David Kovach
9434 Woodchip Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Frank Kovach
6189 Yorktown Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222251—Estate of Frank Kovach. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 