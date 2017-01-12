Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222251
- Date Died
- October 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
David Kovach
9434 Woodchip LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Frank Kovach
6189 Yorktown DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Text2017 EST 222251—Estate of Frank Kovach. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
