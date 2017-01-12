Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222252
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Christine Coleman
11501 Mayfield Road #801
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Diane Thornton
219 Groveview Ter
Fayetteville NC 28301

Next of Kin

Bennie James Thornton
20008 Clare Ave #113
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 222252—Re: Christine Coleman. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 