Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222254
- Date Died
- December 24, 2012
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Deborah R. Werner
4314 W. 226th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Steven R. Caine
6775 Ridgecliff Drive
Cleveland OH 44139
Decedent
Dolores A. Werner
4314 West 226th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Monday, December 24, 2012
Text2017 EST 222254—Estate of Dolores A. Werner. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. R. Caine, atty.
About your information and the public record.