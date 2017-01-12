Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222254
Date Died
December 24, 2012
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Deborah R. Werner
4314 W. 226th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Robert Caine
Steven R. Caine
6775 Ridgecliff Drive
Cleveland OH 44139

Decedent

Dolores A. Werner
4314 West 226th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Monday, December 24, 2012

Text

2017 EST 222254—Estate of Dolores A. Werner. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. R. Caine, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 