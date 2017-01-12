Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222256
Date Died
December 8, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Anthony A. Fiorilli
6575 Highland Road
Cleveland OH 44143

Applicant

Anthony J. Fiorilli
2220 High Street, #411
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Applicant's Attorney
Marta Jane Williger
Williger Legal Group, LLC
P. O. Box 368
Munroe Falls OH 44262

Fiduciary

Anthony J. Fiorilli
2220 High Street, #411
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marta Jane Williger
Williger Legal Group, LLC
P. O. Box 368
Munroe Falls OH 44262

Text

2017 EST 222256—Estate of Anthony A. Fiorilli. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Williger, atty.
