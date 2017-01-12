Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222256
- Date Died
- December 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Anthony A. Fiorilli
6575 Highland RoadCleveland OH 44143
Applicant
Anthony J. Fiorilli
2220 High Street, #411Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Applicant's Attorney
Williger Legal Group, LLC
P. O. Box 368
Munroe Falls OH 44262
Fiduciary
Anthony J. Fiorilli
2220 High Street, #411Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Fiduciary's Attorney
Williger Legal Group, LLC
P. O. Box 368
Munroe Falls OH 44262
Text2017 EST 222256—Estate of Anthony A. Fiorilli. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Williger, atty.
