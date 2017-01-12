Date Filed Thursday, January 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222257 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died October 26, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222257—Estate of Frederick Brunkow. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. R. J. Vecchio, atty.