Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222257
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Frederick Brunkow
16207 Huntmere Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Applicant
Gloria Lenox
16207 Huntmere Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222257—Estate of Frederick Brunkow. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. R. J. Vecchio, atty.
About your information and the public record.