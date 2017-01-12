Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222257
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Frederick Brunkow
16207 Huntmere Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Applicant

Gloria Lenox
16207 Huntmere Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Joseph Vecchio
Robert J. Vecchio Co., L.P.A.
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222257—Estate of Frederick Brunkow. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. R. J. Vecchio, atty.
