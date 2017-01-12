Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222258
Date Died
June 29, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

James P. Helwick
227 Clark St.
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Applicant

Terry A. Donner
35104 Euclid Ave. #216
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096

Text

2017 EST 222258—Estate of James P. Helwick. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Donner, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 