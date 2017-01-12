Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222258
- Date Died
- June 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
James P. Helwick
227 Clark St.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Applicant
Terry A. Donner
35104 Euclid Ave. #216Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096
Text2017 EST 222258—Estate of James P. Helwick. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Donner, atty.
