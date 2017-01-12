Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222260
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Amy Brooks
3075 Morley Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Traeger
Kenneth Traeger Co., L.P.A.
3659 Green Rd., #100
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Carol F. Posner
3075 Morley Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222260—Estate of Carol F. Posner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. Traeger, atty.
