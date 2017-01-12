Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222260
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Amy Brooks
3075 Morley Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Traeger Co., L.P.A.
3659 Green Rd., #100
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Carol F. Posner
3075 Morley Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 222260—Estate of Carol F. Posner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. Traeger, atty.
