Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222261
- Date Died
- April 8, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
David G. Mcfadden
100 Richmond Rd. Apt. 541Euclid OH 44119
Applicant
Janice Phillips-Mcfadden
12962 Clifton Blvd., Apt. 2Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222261—Estate of David G. McFadden. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
