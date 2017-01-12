Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222261
Date Died
April 8, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

David G. Mcfadden
100 Richmond Rd. Apt. 541
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Janice Phillips-Mcfadden
12962 Clifton Blvd., Apt. 2
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222261—Estate of David G. McFadden. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
