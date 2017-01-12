Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222266
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Veronica Kuta Ruba
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 222266—Gregory T. Stralka vs Veronica Kuta Ruba. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. G. T. Stralka, atty.
