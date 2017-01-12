Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222270
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Laynetta Leftridge
4831 Country Lane, B8Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Earl J. Workman
20707 Donnybrook Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 222270—Estate of Laynetta Leftridge. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
