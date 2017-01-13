Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222273
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Marianne Plummer
5601 View Point
Dayton OH 45459

Applicant

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Ward

Letitia J. Evans
13323 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 222273—Re: Letitia J. Evans. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
