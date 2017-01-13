Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222273
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Marianne Plummer
5601 View PointDayton OH 45459
Applicant
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 MadisonLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Ward
Letitia J. Evans
13323 Detroit Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 222273—Re: Letitia J. Evans. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
About your information and the public record.