Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222273 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 16, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222273—Re: Letitia J. Evans. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.