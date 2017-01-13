Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222274 Date Died November 29, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 24, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222274—Estate of Robert J. Cecil. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.