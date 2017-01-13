Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222274
- Date Died
- November 29, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Robert J. Cecil
3782 W. 31st StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Text2017 EST 222274—Estate of Robert J. Cecil. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
