Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222274
Date Died
November 29, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Robert J. Cecil
3782 W. 31st Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 222274—Estate of Robert J. Cecil. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
