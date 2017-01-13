Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222275
Date Died
December 6, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Holly Elliot
2297 Mckinley Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Joanne J. Osborn
2297 Mckinley Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222275—Estate of Joanne J. Osborn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
