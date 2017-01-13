Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222275 Date Died December 6, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 24, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222275—Estate of Joanne J. Osborn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.