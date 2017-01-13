Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222275
- Date Died
- December 6, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Holly Elliot
2297 Mckinley AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Joanne J. Osborn
2297 Mckinley AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222275—Estate of Joanne J. Osborn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
