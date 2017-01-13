Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222276
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Michael S. Lucas
6428 WarsawCleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Franklin C. Malemud
101 Prospect Ave., West 1400Cleveland OH 44115
Next of Kin
Michael S. Lucas
148 North EllaOrrville OH 44667
Ward
John W. Lucas
3678 East 52nd StreetCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 222276—Re: John W. Lucas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
