Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222276
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Michael S. Lucas
6428 Warsaw
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Franklin C. Malemud
101 Prospect Ave., West 1400
Cleveland OH 44115

Next of Kin

Michael S. Lucas
148 North Ella
Orrville OH 44667

Ward

John W. Lucas
3678 East 52nd Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 222276—Re: John W. Lucas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
