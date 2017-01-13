Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222276 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 25, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222276—Re: John W. Lucas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.