Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222278 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $325,000.00 Date Died September 7, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222278—Estate of John Paul Radu. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $325,000.00. T. A. Marino, II, atty.