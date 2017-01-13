Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222278
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $325,000.00
- Date Died
- September 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
John Paul Radu
8601 Denison Avenue, DownCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Applicant
Karen L. Powell
26950 Westwood LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Douglass & Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222278—Estate of John Paul Radu. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $325,000.00. T. A. Marino, II, atty.
