Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222280
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sharon Spinelli
2237 Edgehill RoadCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Alfred J. Micatrotto
1973 East 123rd StreetCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Fiduciary
Sharon Spinelli
2237 Edgehill RoadCleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222280—Estate of Alfred J. Micatrotto. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
About your information and the public record.