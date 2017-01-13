Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222280
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sharon Spinelli
2237 Edgehill Road
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Alfred J. Micatrotto
1973 East 123rd Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Fiduciary

Sharon Spinelli
2237 Edgehill Road
Cleveland OH 44106
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222280—Estate of Alfred J. Micatrotto. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
