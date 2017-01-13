Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222281
- Date Died
- September 9, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Willie Woodard
1065 East 147th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Decedent
Ernestine Woodard
1065 East 147th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 222281—Estate of Ernestine Woodard. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
