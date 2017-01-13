Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222281
Date Died
September 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Willie Woodard
1065 East 147th Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Decedent

Ernestine Woodard
1065 East 147th Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 EST 222281—Estate of Ernestine Woodard. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
