Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222283
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Siyonna Lyn Mildred Bridges
1413 East 57th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Old Name
Siyonna Lyn Mildred Little
1413 East 57th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant
Milton L. Bridges
1413 East 57th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Tyrone E. Reed & Associates
11811 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 MSC 222283—Re: Siyonna Lyn Mildred Little. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. E. Reed, atty.
About your information and the public record.