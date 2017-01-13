Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222283
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Siyonna Lyn Mildred Bridges
1413 East 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44103

Old Name

Siyonna Lyn Mildred Little
1413 East 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44103

Applicant

Milton L. Bridges
1413 East 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Tyrone Edward Reed
Tyrone E. Reed & Associates
11811 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 MSC 222283—Re: Siyonna Lyn Mildred Little. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. E. Reed, atty.
