Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222285
Date Died
September 19, 2008
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Rosalia Corrao
1427 Orchard Heights Blvd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, September 19, 2008

Applicant

Anthony Corrao
617 Gloucester
Highland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 222285—Estate of Rosalia Corrao. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
