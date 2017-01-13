Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222289
Date Died
November 14, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Sally Ann Bibler
667 Tollis Parkway
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 222289—Estate of Sally Ann Bibler. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
