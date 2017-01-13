Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222289
- Date Died
- November 14, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Sally Ann Bibler
667 Tollis ParkwayBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Text2017 EST 222289—Estate of Sally Ann Bibler. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
