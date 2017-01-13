Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222290
Date Died
August 14, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Donna J. Blomquist
8171 Lynway Avenue
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Decedent

Doris R. Bailey
8171 Lynway Avenue
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 222290—Estate of Doris R. Bailey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
