Applicant
Donna J. Blomquist
8171 Lynway AvenueOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Decedent
Doris R. Bailey
8171 Lynway AvenueOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, August 14, 2016
Text2017 EST 222290—Estate of Doris R. Bailey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
