Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222290 Date Died August 14, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 222290—Estate of Doris R. Bailey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.