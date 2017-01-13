Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222292
Date Died
December 13, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Mildred L. Davies
26376 John Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Applicant

Neil C. Davies
4092 Coral Gables Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 222292—Estate of Mildred L. Davies. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 