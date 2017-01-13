Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222292
- Date Died
- December 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Mildred L. Davies
26376 John RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Applicant
Neil C. Davies
4092 Coral Gables DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 222292—Estate of Mildred L. Davies. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
