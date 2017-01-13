Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222294
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

William K. Fenton
9475 Greystone Pkwy
Brecksville OH 44141

Natural Father

Jeremiah Pitts
14340 Mackey St.
Overland Park KS 66223

Natural Mother

Rose Marchick
14340 Mackey St.
Overland Park KS 66223

Ward

Dasha Lynn Marchick
9475 Greystone Pkwy
Brecksville OH 44141

Board of Education

Brecksville Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222294—Re: Dasha Lynn Marchick. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 