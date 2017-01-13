Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222300
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Lee Greff
11046 Bartholomew RoadAuburn Twp OH 44255
Next of Kin
George Greff
591 Grayton RoadBerea OH 44017
Next of Kin
Cheryl Greff
380 SkyviewCleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Deborah L. Shepka
1505 Fatima Dr.Parma OH 44134
Ward
Alice Greff
8005 Dearborn Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 222300—Re: Alice Greff. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
