Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222300
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Lee Greff
11046 Bartholomew Road
Auburn Twp OH 44255

Next of Kin

George Greff
591 Grayton Road
Berea OH 44017

Next of Kin

Cheryl Greff
380 Skyview
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Deborah L. Shepka
1505 Fatima Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Ward

Alice Greff
8005 Dearborn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 222300—Re: Alice Greff. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
