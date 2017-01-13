Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222303
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Karen T. Knerem
2344 Granger Rd.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Ward
Biruta Roskey
19205 Pearl Rd, Ste 236Strongsville OH 44136
Next of Kin
Tracy Roskey
36955 Valleyview Dr.Eastlake OH 44095
Next of Kin
Timothy Roskey
3309 Columbia Rd.Valley City OH 44280
Next of Kin
Kenneth Roskey
7342 Colton CtValley City OH 44280
Text2017 GRD 222303—Re: Biruta Roskey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.