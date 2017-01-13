Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222303
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Karen T. Knerem
2344 Granger Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Ward

Biruta Roskey
19205 Pearl Rd, Ste 236
Strongsville OH 44136

Next of Kin

Tracy Roskey
36955 Valleyview Dr.
Eastlake OH 44095

Next of Kin

Timothy Roskey
3309 Columbia Rd.
Valley City OH 44280

Next of Kin

Kenneth Roskey
7342 Colton Ct
Valley City OH 44280

Text

2017 GRD 222303—Re: Biruta Roskey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.
