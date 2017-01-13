Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222304
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Milton Lax
Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant
Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 222304—Re: Milton Lax. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
