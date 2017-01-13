Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222305
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Richard Kinczel
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Applicant
Linda Kinczel Zoul
7400 MeadowcreekSagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Commissioner
Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora RoadSagamore Hills OH 44067
Text2017 EST 222305—Estate of Richard Kinczel. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
