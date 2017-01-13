Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222305
Date Died
November 12, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Richard Kinczel

Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016

Applicant

Linda Kinczel Zoul
7400 Meadowcreek
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Commissioner

Donald B. Ferfolia
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Text

2017 EST 222305—Estate of Richard Kinczel. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
