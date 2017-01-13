Date Filed Friday, January 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222306 Date Died December 20, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 20, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code MTOE

Text 2017 EST 222306—Estate of Ronald Ratkosky. Motion to open estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.