Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222306
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MTOE

Applicant

Christina A. Mcloughlin
4098 Clague Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Bryan Ferfolia Jr.
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Decedent

Ronald Ratkosky
4301 Metropolitan Drive
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 222306—Estate of Ronald Ratkosky. Motion to open estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
