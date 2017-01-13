Probate
- Friday, January 13, 2017
- 2017EST222306
- December 20, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGJan 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- MTOE
Applicant
Christina A. Mcloughlin
4098 Clague RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Donald B. Ferfolia, Jr. Ltd.
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Decedent
Ronald Ratkosky
4301 Metropolitan DriveCleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222306—Estate of Ronald Ratkosky. Motion to open estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. B. Ferfolia, Jr., atty.
