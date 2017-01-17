Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222309
- Date Died
- July 24, 2007
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rosalinde S. Iacco
7196 Deeridge DriveWalton Hills OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, July 24, 2007
Commissioner
Leonard Iacco
7196 Deeridge DriveWalton Hills OH 44146
Commissioner's Attorney
Meyers, Roman, Friedberg, & Lewis
28601 Chagrin Blvd. #500
Cleveland OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222309—Estate of Rosalinde S. Iacco. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. G. Hehr, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.