Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222309
Date Died
July 24, 2007
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rosalinde S. Iacco
7196 Deeridge Drive
Walton Hills OH 44146

Date Died :Tuesday, July 24, 2007

Commissioner

Leonard Iacco
7196 Deeridge Drive
Walton Hills OH 44146
Commissioner's Attorney
Albert George Hehr III
Meyers, Roman, Friedberg, & Lewis
28601 Chagrin Blvd. #500
Cleveland OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222309—Estate of Rosalinde S. Iacco. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. G. Hehr, III, atty.
