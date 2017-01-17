Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222311
- Filing Code
- COW
Defendant
Kathryn R. Triplett
3529 Magnolia DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Defendant's Attorney
Guy E. Tweed II
4141 Rockside Road, Suite 230
Seven Hills OH 44131-2537
Plaintiff
Kathryn R. Triplett
3529 Magnolia DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Defendant
Bill Rice Ranch
627 Bill Rice Ranch RoadMurfreesboro TN 37128
Defendant
Crown College Scholarship Fund
P.o. Box 2000, 2307 Beaver Creek DrivePowell TN 37849
Defendant
Karen Mae Boley Nicholson
1905 Division Street ExtensionParkersburg WV 26101
Defendant
Baca Valley Ministries
P.o. Box 222Rainelle WV 25962
Defendant
Cleveland Baptist Church
4431 Tiedeman RoadCleveland OH 44144
Defendant
Sharon Sue Tuckwiller
76 Toluca RoadStafford VA 22566
Text2017 ADV 222311—Kathryn R. Triplett vs Kathryn R. Triplett, et al. Construction of will filed. G. E. Tweed, II, atty.
