Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222311
Filing Code
COW

Defendant

Kathryn R. Triplett
3529 Magnolia Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Defendant's Attorney
Guy Edward Tweed II
Guy E. Tweed II
4141 Rockside Road, Suite 230
Seven Hills OH 44131-2537

Plaintiff

Kathryn R. Triplett
3529 Magnolia Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Defendant

Bill Rice Ranch
627 Bill Rice Ranch Road
Murfreesboro TN 37128

Defendant

Crown College Scholarship Fund
P.o. Box 2000, 2307 Beaver Creek Drive
Powell TN 37849

Defendant

Karen Mae Boley Nicholson
1905 Division Street Extension
Parkersburg WV 26101

Defendant

Baca Valley Ministries
P.o. Box 222
Rainelle WV 25962

Defendant

Cleveland Baptist Church
4431 Tiedeman Road
Cleveland OH 44144

Defendant

Sharon Sue Tuckwiller
76 Toluca Road
Stafford VA 22566

Text

2017 ADV 222311—Kathryn R. Triplett vs Kathryn R. Triplett, et al. Construction of will filed. G. E. Tweed, II, atty.
